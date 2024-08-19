Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.53 on Monday, reaching $377.68. The stock had a trading volume of 873,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

