Polkadot (DOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.51 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $6.51 billion and $99.33 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00007504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,482,647,633 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
