Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.3 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,424 shares of company stock worth $1,190,314 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $37,424,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

