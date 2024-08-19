Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,266. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $4.23. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision BioSciences stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTIL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 573,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 8.29% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTIL. Guggenheim began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

