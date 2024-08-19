Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Donald P. Hileman Sells 1,500 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Premier Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,158. The company has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

