Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Purchases 25,890.00 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) Director David Newman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.86 per share, with a total value of 25,890.00.
Premium Nickel Resources Price Performance
Shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.98. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of 0.65 and a fifty-two week high of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Nickel Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.