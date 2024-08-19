Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Purchases 25,890.00 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) Director David Newman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.86 per share, with a total value of 25,890.00.

Premium Nickel Resources Price Performance

Shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.98. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of 0.65 and a fifty-two week high of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Get Premium Nickel Resources alerts:

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.