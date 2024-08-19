Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 34,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 771,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

