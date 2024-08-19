PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 2,511 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $324,370.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,183,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Clint Hurt sold 29 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $267,303.69.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16. The company has a market cap of $237.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

