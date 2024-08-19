Procore Technologies (PCOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR):

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $93.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Procore Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

PCOR traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.14. 1,981,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,489. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Procore Technologies Inc alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,499,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,984,012.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,499,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,984,012.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,203 shares of company stock worth $16,437,755. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Procore Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.