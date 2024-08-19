Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Short Interest Update

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2122 dividend. This is an increase from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

