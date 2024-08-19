ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.03

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 56070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.49.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

