Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 269.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 80,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $9,419,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.