Quantum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.78 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $12.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,101.20 or 1.00016510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

