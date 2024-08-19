Rakon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,975.67 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

