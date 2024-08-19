Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 107,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 432,570 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,337,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

