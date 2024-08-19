Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,492 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.92. 857,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

