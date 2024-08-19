Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 257,285 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $366,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.41. 1,051,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

