Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $230,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,161,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $580.69. 500,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,357. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.45 and a 200-day moving average of $537.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.