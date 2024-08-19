Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.38 during midday trading on Monday. 836,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,832. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

