Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 202,369 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $672,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $168.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,172. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

