Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,484 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $270,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,015,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,136 shares of company stock valued at $43,631,609. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.33. 4,499,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

