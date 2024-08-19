Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $124,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.35. 539,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.66 and a 200-day moving average of $288.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

