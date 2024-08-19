Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $508,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.68. The company had a trading volume of 873,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,907. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.