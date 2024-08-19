Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.67.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.92. 515,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.10 and its 200-day moving average is $329.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $375.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

