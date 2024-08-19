Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $163.48 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $163,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,030. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

