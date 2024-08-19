Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $193.84 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Trane Technologies worth $193,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after buying an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

TT stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.99. The company had a trading volume of 704,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,680. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.