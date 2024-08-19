Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $204.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $204,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 289,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 296,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. 15,112,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

