Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $286.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $286,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.34. 150,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,425. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

