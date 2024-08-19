Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $433.82 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $433,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.
Visa Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.47. 6,517,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,632. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
