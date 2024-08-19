Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

