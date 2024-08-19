Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $60,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.39. 1,056,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,900. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

