Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $136,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,167. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $157.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

