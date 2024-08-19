Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 634,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $59,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PEG stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $80.88. 2,115,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

