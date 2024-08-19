Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.