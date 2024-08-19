Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,230 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $39,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1,012.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cummins by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $44,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $301.52. 450,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,530. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.