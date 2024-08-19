Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 48,284 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $346,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.92. 586,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,743. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $191.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

