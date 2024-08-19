Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA):

8/16/2024 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2024 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/7/2024 – Mueller Water Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Mueller Water Products had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – Mueller Water Products had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2024 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 458,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,299. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

Get Mueller Water Products Inc alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,087. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $14,040,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.