Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 10.1%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 462,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,202,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $968.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,052 shares of company stock valued at $988,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 476,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 218,302 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

