Request Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.54 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Request has a market cap of $76.21 million and $3.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011520 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.47 or 0.99982507 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09455411 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,627,444.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

