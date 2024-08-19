Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.78.

RVLV opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 78,828 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

