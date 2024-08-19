Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $4.75 at UBS Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $830.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

