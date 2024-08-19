RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Sells £1,000,001.20 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Hannah Rothschild sold 53,476 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($23.88), for a total transaction of £1,000,001.20 ($1,276,814.61).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

RCP stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,860 ($23.75). 136,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,649. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,852.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,838.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. RIT Capital Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 1,696 ($21.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,030 ($25.92).

RIT Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 8,863.64%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

