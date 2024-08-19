Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.70.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,190 shares of company stock worth $28,071,988 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58,832.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,719,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.