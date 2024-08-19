Roth Mkm Trims Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Target Price to $3.25

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.10 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mondee Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ MOND opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Mondee has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.
Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $58.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
