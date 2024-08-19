Roth Mkm Trims Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Target Price to $3.25

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.10 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondee Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ MOND opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Mondee has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $58.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondee by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondee by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondee by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

