Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $2,264,150.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $2,264,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,347.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 624,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,237. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,866,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

