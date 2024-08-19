Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 6.1%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 254,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,079,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Baird R W raised Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 152.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5,420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,112.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 287,549 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

