Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

