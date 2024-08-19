Sara Bay Financial Buys 2,621 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 254,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

