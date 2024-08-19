Sara Bay Financial Has $602,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.03. 1,147,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,209. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $70.62.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.