Sara Bay Financial Has $7.77 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 3.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.10% of Globant worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globant by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 111,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 55,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.90. 526,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.24. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

